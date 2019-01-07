The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County Announces New Hours of Operation

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has adjusted their hours of operation to be open seven days a week, with new hours to take effect Saturday, January 12th, 2019. This change will enable the Humane Society to rehome more animals to new forever homes and create consistency with open hours running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The Humane Society CEO, Stuart Earley, noted that putting the animals first is a key priority and opening seven days a week will provide more opportunities for pets to find their loving new families faster. “Sunday is the one day of the week when many families can come together to choose a pet, and over the last six months, I have encountered many people who can’t visit the shelter on a weekday or even on a Saturday. It is important that we provide customer-friendly service to ensure more pets find their forever homes.”

The hours of operation for the Humane Society’s phone system will also be extended to seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. to improve customer service.

Adoption hours will continue to end one half-hour before the end of the public hours each day. The Humane Society encourages guests to plan their visit in advance by visiting the website at www.thehumanesociety.org/.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County hours of operation:

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Sunday

About the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County



Since 1888, The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has worked to protect animals, eliminate pet euthanasia, support pet owners, and enhance the relationships between animals and people. The Humane Society shelters nearly 10,000 animals every year and maintains more than a dozen humane programs, including a low-cost spay/neuter service, a Pet Food Pantry, and pet adoptions. The Humane Society adopts more animals than any other shelter in the state of Washington and has long been at the forefront of progressive animal welfare legislation.