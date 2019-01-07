Second Annual “Amazing Quest” to Address Homelessness in Pierce County

Associated Ministries, an interfaith organization in Tacoma, will be hosting its second annual Amazing Quest. After the last groundbreaking and successful event, the Associated Ministries team is gearing up for what promises to be an even better experience for participants.

“I believe Amazing Quest can move the needle on awareness about the crisis of homelessness in Pierce County,” says Michael Yoder, AM Executive Director. “There are so many misconceptions about homelessness; this event addresses these misconceptions in an accessible and family-friendly way.”

The quest will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. at People’s Park in Tacoma. The Amazing Race-style challenge will take teams on a journey past multiple stations and activities related to homelessness. Each stop will illustrate the difficulties that homeless individuals and families face, while addressing common misconceptions.

Funds raised before and during the event will benefit Associated Ministries and its mission of fighting homelessness and empowering people to live enriching lives off the streets. “We have two goals,” says Yoder. “To illustrate the struggles of our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, and to raise money and resources to inspire change and make a lasting impact.”

Visit associatedministries.org/amazing-quest-2019 for more Information and registration.