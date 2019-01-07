Lakewood updating its Land Use and Development Code, public invited to participate

The City of Lakewood is revamping its Title 18A (Land Use & Development Code) in order to make it more readable, logical, and user friendly. There will be some substantive updates, but most of the changes will be to reorganize the text and make it easier to use.

A stakeholder meeting is planned for Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall (6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood) on the third floor in the Mt. Rainier conference room. Please RSVP to Tiffany Speir, Special Projects Planning Manager, via email or 253-983-7702 to confirm attendance.

Why is the 18A Update being proposed?

Accuracy: ensuring Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) language is correct, up to date, consistent, and thorough

Brevity: ensuring LMC is streamlined and without unnecessary contentClarity: ensuring LMC is logical, understandable, and easy to read

Efficiency: ensuring LMC’s structure and language provide for maximum output with optimal effort

What is being proposed?

Reorganization of current 18A sections & subsections

Retention of some current 18A language

Rewrite of some current 18A language

Elimination/Consolidation of some current 18A sections

Incorporation of Administrative Policies into 18A

Currently (subject to change), substantive code changes are being considered for:

Zoning Districts

Site Planning & Development Standards

Updated Park and Open Space Set Asides for New Development

Mobile Home/Manufactured Home Parks Regulations

Military Zones, Uses and Regulations

Small Cell Wireless Regulations (new section)

Currently (subject to change), no substantive changes are being considered for:

Location, Uses, Regulations in R1-R4 Zones

Short Term Rental Regulation (i.e., Airbnb, etc.)

Regulation of Animals

Tree Preservation

Landscaping

Housing Incentive Programs

Standard Wireless Telecommunication Facilities



Lakewood will be providing information online at www.lakewood18A.org as the project proceeds.