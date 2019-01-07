Lakewood updating its Land Use and Development Code, public invited to participate

The City of Lakewood is revamping its Title 18A (Land Use & Development Code) in order to make it more readable, logical, and user friendly. There will be some substantive updates, but most of the changes will be to reorganize the text and make it easier to use.
A stakeholder meeting is planned for Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall (6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood) on the third floor in the Mt. Rainier conference room. Please RSVP to Tiffany Speir, Special Projects Planning Manager, via email or 253-983-7702 to confirm attendance.
Why is the 18A Update being proposed?
- Accuracy: ensuring Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) language is correct, up to date, consistent, and thorough
- Brevity: ensuring LMC is streamlined and without unnecessary contentClarity: ensuring LMC is logical, understandable, and easy to read
- Efficiency: ensuring LMC’s structure and language provide for maximum output with optimal effort
What is being proposed?
- Reorganization of current 18A sections & subsections
- Retention of some current 18A language
- Rewrite of some current 18A language
- Elimination/Consolidation of some current 18A sections
- Incorporation of Administrative Policies into 18A
Currently (subject to change), substantive code changes are being considered for:
- Zoning Districts
- Site Planning & Development Standards
- Updated Park and Open Space Set Asides for New Development
- Mobile Home/Manufactured Home Parks Regulations
- Military Zones, Uses and Regulations
- Small Cell Wireless Regulations (new section)
Currently (subject to change), no substantive changes are being considered for:
- Location, Uses, Regulations in R1-R4 Zones
- Short Term Rental Regulation (i.e., Airbnb, etc.)
- Regulation of Animals
- Tree Preservation
- Landscaping
- Housing Incentive Programs
- Standard Wireless Telecommunication Facilities
Lakewood will be providing information online at www.lakewood18A.org as the project proceeds.
