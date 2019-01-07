Kick off the New Year with a new job

TACOMA – If a 2019 resolution includes getting a new job, get started with the Pierce County Library System’s Get Hired classes and resources. The Library System’s Get Hired program offers free workshops on job search strategies, professional communications, interviewing techniques and more as well as free technology certifications.

“A new year, often means a new career direction, and the Pierce County Library is brimming with classes and tools to help make that goal a reality,” said the Library System’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Our skilled staff and partnerships with WorkForce Central and WorkSource Washington experts will help people set a concrete plan and get the skills and training for their new job!”

Job seekers can improve their job-hunting skills through workshops including:

Job Search Strategies

Learn a variety of job-search methods to increase the chances at finding the perfect job. Discover strategies to locate job openings, such as networking, informational interviews and using the internet. Registration required.

Thursday, Jan. 17, 2-4:15 p.m. Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Prepare for Job Interviews

Learn the benefits of pre-interview prep and how to respond to challenging questions in a positive way. All attendees will receive an interview survival handout. Registration required.

Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2-4 p.m. Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood

Thursday, March 14, 2-4 p.m. Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

In addition, Pierce County Library is one of the only locations in Pierce County offering free access to technology certifications including Microsoft 2016, Adobe and Quickbooks. Job seekers gain a competitive advantage with these certifications and the certifications are ideal for small-business owners, too.

Job seekers and small business owners may earn free certifications in three steps.

Enroll at techcert.pcls.us and complete a survey, including a skills assessment, to receive free access to online study materials.

Learn online – study and take practice tests.

Certify at a Pierce County Library – earn a voucher to take an exam for free.

Certification is available for the following programs:

Adobe: Animate, Dreamweaver, Flash, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop and Premiere Pro.

Microsoft 2016: Access 2016, Excel 2016, Outlook 2016, PowerPoint 2016, Word 2016, Block Based Languages, Cloud, Database, HTML and CSS HTML5, Java, JavaScript, Mobility and Device, Networking Python, Security, Software Development and Windows OS Windows Server.

Quickbooks: QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors the Get Hired program.