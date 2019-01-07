JBLM late night firing Tuesday-Friday

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and late-night artillery and demolitions’ training beginning Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 7 a.m. and continue through Friday, Jan. 11, at 11:59 p.m. using Artillery and/or demolitions.

Two JBLM units are scheduled to conduct training this week with artillery and demolitions. Training will occur during the morning and nighttime hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. through Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at 253-967-0852, daily.