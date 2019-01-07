Grieving the death of a loved one?

Submitted by GriefShare.

GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Sunset Bible Church in University Place. Our next 13 week series begins on Tuesday, January 22nd from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.”

Go to www.griefshare.org for more information, or call hosts Cassin & Paula Porter at (253) 565-3343.

We also will be hosting a one-time “Loss of a Spouse” seminar on Sunday, January 20th from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Please RSVP to Cassin & Paula or through the GriefShare website at www.griefshare.org.