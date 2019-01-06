Tacoma: Night work brings I-5 ramp, lane closures

TACOMA – Drivers can expect continued Tacoma area ramp closures. Single- and double-lane closures are also slated for both directions of Interstate 5 as crews continue progress on building new I-5 HOV lanes.

Monday, Jan. 7

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 167 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

