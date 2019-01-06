Power crews respond to outages after overnight windstorm Jan. 6, 2019

A number of trees are down and power out in select locations around Lakewood after heavy winds blew through the region early Sunday morning.

Lakewood Operatios and Maintenance crews came in early Sunday to begin debris removal of some of the hardest hit areas of the city — largely the west side. Crew are removing large branches and helping cut up trees that fell into the roadway.

Lakewood police officers on the graveyard shift responded overnight, blocking roadways where power lines were down to keep people safe. Police continue to drive through the city, surveying areas to identify where debris needs to be removed.

The city is served by three utility providers: Puget Sound Energy, Tacoma Public Utilities and Lakeview Light & Power. According to website and social media updates, PSE and TPU crews responded this morning to restore power to the area. Lakeview Light & Power is reporting that power should be restored at this time to all its customers.

Please remember to stay away from downed power lines and if you come to an intersection without working lights to treat it as a four-way stop. Police have responded to collisions this morning involving people who are not stopping.

If you are reporting an outage use the following websites:

If you want to report downed lines, trees blocking roadways or large debris/damage from falling debris please use the City’s free mobil app: MyLakewood311 or our online reporting system.