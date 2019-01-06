Open mic comedy night

Submitted by Quarters for Kids.

Quarters for Kids is sponsoring a no-cover comedy open mic night Tuesdays at 7pm. Notes Coffee Bar 401 Garfield St. S., Parkland Wa 98444 has coffee, espresso, sandwiches and soups available during the comedy program. Opening night, January 8th, Tuesday 7pm.

All skits, comedy, storytelling are family friendly.

Ever thought you would like to go on stage, or try stand-up comedy, or practice new material? Join comedians Bud (I-Hop) Rigoulot, Chuck Marlow, and Larry Krackle for a night of laughs and coffee. Donations are accepted for Quarters for Kids.