CPSD Board Planning Session Scheduled Jan. 7

The Clover Park School District Board of Directors has scheduled a board planning meeting on Monday, Jan. 7, 5 p.m., at the Student Services Center, Board Room, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

The agenda includes a staffing update, review of the district’s Accountability Plan, District Initiatives and District Improvement Plan, a presentation on supportive learning environments, and board updates on the superintendent search, capital facilities and Community Engagement Leadership Team.