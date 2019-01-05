Library Board to discuss technology to support library services and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss technology to support library services, the Library System’s agreement with the Pierce County Library Foundation, accomplishments in 2018, and other issues at the board’s monthly meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 3:30 p.m.

At the January meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Technology Plan to support library services: Library staff will share a Five Year Technology Roadmap that establishes the Library’s initiatives for technology from 2018-2023. The roadmap identifies the Library’s overall technology goals, activities and projects through 2023. Overall the roadmap puts the Library System on a course to be a best-in-class library that provides innovative, modern and sustainable technology for the public and staff. The plan continues the Library’s investment to provide access to modern technology for all Pierce County residents and to help people in the areas where they have identified needing technology support, including resources to assess job skills and find employment and to improve digital literacy, as well as technology training for staff.

Library staff will share a Five Year Technology Roadmap that establishes the Library’s initiatives for technology from 2018-2023. The roadmap identifies the Library’s overall technology goals, activities and projects through 2023. Overall the roadmap puts the Library System on a course to be a best-in-class library that provides innovative, modern and sustainable technology for the public and staff. The plan continues the Library’s investment to provide access to modern technology for all Pierce County residents and to help people in the areas where they have identified needing technology support, including resources to assess job skills and find employment and to improve digital literacy, as well as technology training for staff. Pierce County Library Foundation agreement: The Board will review an agreement between the Library System and the Pierce County Library Foundation that directs advocacy and fundraising the Foundation plans to conduct in 2019. In 2018 with generous donations from individuals and organizations, the Foundation provided $350,000 to support library services. The Foundation supports and furthers initiatives outlined in the Library’s Strategic Plan with a focus on learning, enjoyment and community. In 2019, the Foundation projects to provide another $350,000 to extend library services, beyond tax-supported funding. By state law, property taxes fund library services; property taxes fund approximately 95 percent of Pierce County Library’s services.

The Board will review an agreement between the Library System and the Pierce County Library Foundation that directs advocacy and fundraising the Foundation plans to conduct in 2019. In 2018 with generous donations from individuals and organizations, the Foundation provided $350,000 to support library services. The Foundation supports and furthers initiatives outlined in the Library’s Strategic Plan with a focus on learning, enjoyment and community. In 2019, the Foundation projects to provide another $350,000 to extend library services, beyond tax-supported funding. By state law, property taxes fund library services; property taxes fund approximately 95 percent of Pierce County Library’s services. 2018 Accomplishments: The Board will review significant accomplishments during 2018, including: Informing the public about library funding. Library staff informed the public about its funding, which resulted in voters approving a ballot measure to restore funding to the Library’s full legal amount of 50 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The Library is committed to deliver value with the public’s investment to support residents’ growth and curiosity, offer excellent reading choices, and work to connect and strengthen growing and changing communities. E-book/audiobook checkouts increased by 18%. For the second year in a row, Pierce County residents made their Library System part of the prestigious million+ checkout club for e-books and downloadable audiobooks. In 2018 people checked out 1.2 million e-books and audiobooks, an 18% increase over 2017 checkouts. Teen Volunteer Corps. Last summer the Library created its first coordinated teenage summer volunteer program. In all 104 teens volunteered more than 1,600 hours. Gig Harbor Law Library Pilot. In partnership with the Pierce County Law Library, the Library System established a law library kiosk at Gig Harbor Pierce County Library. The law library provides Peninsula residents with free access to electronic and printed legal resources.

The Board will review significant accomplishments during 2018, including: