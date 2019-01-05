Junior League to raise awareness of issues facing homeless youth with movie screening

Tacoma, Wash. – On Saturday, January 12, the Junior League of Tacoma will showing an exclusive screening of The Homestretch. The event will take place at the Grand Cinema (606 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma) from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. followed by round-table discussions from 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

In Pierce County, more than 4,500 students are homeless according to McKinney-Vento Program statistics. This event will provide community education and awareness about the issue.

The Homestretch follows three homeless teenagers as they fight to stay in school, graduate, and build a future. As their stories unfold, the film connects viewers deeply with larger issues of poverty, race, juvenile justice, immigration, foster care, and LGBTQ rights.

“Our goal for this event is to bring the community together to see the issue from the side of the youth and to openly discuss how this issue is impacting our communities and what we can do to fix this ever-increasing problem. We hope this event will help develop community advocates who will help seek change for this important social issue,” said Jenna Chapman, Junior League of Tacoma’s Community Council Co-Director. “This signature community event helps satisfy Junior League of Tacoma’s greater vision of promoting volunteerism and improving the community through effective action.”

The event is free to attend and attendees are encouraged to bring pencils, crayons, glue sticks, colored pencils and notecards to benefit local youth in the McKinney-Vento program. A cash donation is welcome as well.

To RSVP, visit www.jltacoma.org/event/homestretch-movie-screening/. Questions may be directed to community@jltacoma.org.