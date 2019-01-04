ROAD CLOSURE ALERT: Thorne Lane Overpass

The Thorne Lane overpass (exit 123) will be closed temporarily Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 between 8 and 10 a.m.

The closure is so Lakewood police can do additional investigative work and conduct scans on the overpass.

Traffic using southbound Interstate 5 will be directed to use Berkeley Avenue (exit 122) and then double back to access the Woodbrook neighborhood.

Northbound I-5 traffic will be directed to use Berkeley Avenue (exit 122) or Gravelly Lake Drive (exit 124) and then double back to Tillicum.

We apologize for the inconvenience.