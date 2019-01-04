Dr. Merritt Lawson, Seminary President, Memorial, Jan. 12

Submitted by Covenant Bible Seminary.

Dr. Merritt Lawson, president of Covenant Bible Seminary in Lakewood since 1985, passed peacefully, with family surrounding, into the loving arms of Jesus on Christmas Eve

The life of Merritt Earl Lawson, Jr. began on September 13, 1935 in San Francisco where he attended a one room school house and Healsburg High School. Merritt learned a lot about dairy and ranch work due to his family living on a ranch and dairy farm. His parents moved to Spokane, WA and, in 1954, he graduated from Rogers High School. During his high school years, he was invited by their neighbors to attend church. He heard the gospel for the first time and he received Christ as his Savior when he was seventeen years old. He also believed that the Holy Spirit had called him to be a minister of the gospel. He had just graduated from high school and made arrangements to enroll at Whitworth University in Spokane. However, he received a draft notice to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served for three years as a part of the WWII occupation of Japan and as Court Reporter to the General Court Marshall and Judge Advocate. He also served as a chaplain to the troops. After he served in his service to our country, he qualified for the Korean G.I. Bill and was immediately enrolled as a student at Eastern WA University where he completed his undergraduate subjects for the Pastoral Ministry. He then began his ministry with the American Sunday School Union.

Praises go to the Lord for God’s blessings for over 50 years of Holy Marriage. In 1964 Merritt met Shirley Rizner and they were married until her death in 1989 due to cancer. During their marriage, of over 25 years, they had four children: Jim, Debbie, Mark, and Becky. They have blessed us through the years as gifts from God.

In 1990, he married Elaine Antilla. They were married until she passed away in 1994 from Leukemia. Elaine was very dedicated to the ministry of Covenant Bible Seminary and served as Vice President. Her gifts still continue to be used today for this ministry.

In 1997, Merritt married Diana Wahl. They have continued to serve the Lord at Covenant Bible Seminary where Diana serves as Vice President to this present time, and for the past twenty-one years. Her dedication and love for the ministry is a rich blessing for all.

Dr. Lawson was the first and only president of Covenant Bible Seminary–which is open to all ages and Christian faiths and is located across from Clover Park High School on Gravelly Lake Drive in Lakewood.

Merritt later continued his seminary education by attending Faith Evangelical Lutheran Seminary. He earned his Master of Divinity; Master of Theology, and Doctor of Ministry degrees. He was then hired as Professor of Theology and later as Academic Dean, where he taught at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Seminary for over ten years. Merritt was called to establish and be the President of Covenant Bible Fellowship in 1985. He served as President and Academic Dean of Covenant Bible Seminary for the past 33 years.

Through all those years, he has been dearly loved and honored by his staff and students. Many lives have been touched and changed by Power of the Holy Spirit and the faithfulness of this servant of the Lord, Dr. Merritt E. Lawson, Jr.

The students have received excellent Bible teaching and have continued to serve the Lord in a variety of ministries all over the world.

PRAISE THE LORD!!

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Covenant Bible Seminary, 10810 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

covenantbibleseminary.org/

Viewing:

Friday, Jan 11 from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Mountain View Funeral Home & Memorial Park

4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW

Lakewood, WA, US, 98499

Celebration of Life Service:

Saturday, Jan 12, 2:00 PM

First Baptist Church of Lakewood

5400 112th Street Southwest

LAKEWOOD, WA, US, 98499