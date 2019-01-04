Bates Technical College’s Martin Luther King Jr. event: Community and Compassion

Community and compassion is the theme of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Bates Technical College on Thursday, Jan. 17, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Campus.

The event, which will focus on the contributions of spouse Coretta Scott King to the civil rights movement , will include video clips of Mrs. King and a keynote from local business owner Coretta Scott, Washington state’s first African American woman embalmer.

Owner of Scott Funeral Home, community activist Scott has worked to improve self-esteem among young women. She frequently advocates for women’s rights and recently collaborated with a women’s rights organization that works with the United Nations. She serves as an executive board member of the Hilltop Business Association and is on the Evergreen Empowerment Group Board of Directors. Scott holds an Associate Degree, a Bachelors of Arts and two Master’s Degrees.

The event will be held in the auditorium, located at 1101 S Yakima Avenue, in Tacoma. A light lunch will be available for purchase during the event while it lasts. The lunch is free to Bates students with a valid college ID.

The celebration honoring Dr. King continues on Monday, Jan. 21 for the annual community March for MLK.

The celebration honoring Dr. King continues on Monday, Jan. 21 for the annual community March for MLK . Marchers will walk from the Downtown Campus to the City of Tacoma’s Martin Luther King Jr. event at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

Marchers will meet at 9 a.m. for refreshments and conversation at the Downtown Campus cafeteria on 11th Street and Yakima Avenue. At 10 a.m., the group will begin marching to the city’s celebration. Following both the march and the city’s event, a shuttle will return participants to the Downtown Campus.

For more information about the celebration and the march, please call 253.680.7178, or go to www.BatesTech.edu.

