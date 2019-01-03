Steilacoom Town Administrator Jan. 3 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 15, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – January 14, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – February 7, 2019

Preservation and Review Board – January 23, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Small Cell Facilities:

The Planning Commission will continue its consideration of small cell wireless facilities at its next meeting on January 14, 2019. Small cells are the next generation of cellular telephone systems. Under a new FCC order, wireless providers will be able to use existing light and utility poles in the right-of-way as supports for the new antennas. The antennas must be no larger than 3 cubic feet, but may have additional equipment boxes of up to 28 cubic feet placed nearby. Additionally, the system will be linked by new fiber optic cable. The FCC order limits the time frame for the Town to issue permits.

The Planning Commission will be working on regulations for later consideration and approval by the Town Council. The meeting will be at 6:30 PM in the Town Hall.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; swept streets and blew sidewalks due to the storm events; sprayed brine on primary arterials due to freezing weather; and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The contractor concentrated on punch list items throughout the project limits. Physical completion will be awarded once all of the punch list items are completed.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew with a service installation in the 200 block of Gove Street; arranged for and assisted with the annual inspection of the crane on the service truck; repaired outside lighting at the Public Safety facility; inspected the PSE AMI equipment being installed on various Town light poles pursuant to the joint-use agreement recently approved by Council; arranged for annual “hot” stick testing; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a water service in the 200 block of Gove Street and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued work removing leaves and debris from various parks and facilities around Town caused by the various storm events and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Speaker Series:

Storm Warning:

Historic Weather in the Evergreen State

Please join us on Friday, Jan 11, at 3 p.m.

Humanities Washington speaker Feliks Banel discusses historic weather and notorious storms in Washington state. Explore how storms revive shared humanity and how frightening weather can bind communities together for protection, to share resources, and to commiserate. The Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsors these free monthly events with the support and collaboration of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. All programs are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive. We hope to see you there!

Steilacoom Fireside Gallery:

Original oil, watercolor, and mixed media artwork will be on display at the “Steilacoom Fireside Gallery” in January and February, 2019 as part of the Town of Steilacoom Guest Artist Series. Featured artist, Anne Doane, a member of Pacific Gallery Artists, has received awards for her artwork at the Washington State Fair, Lakewood’s ArtsFest and other juried art competitions for her Pacific Northwest landscapes, still life and more. The “Steilacoom Fireside Gallery” is located inside the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St, Steilacoom WA. Gallery Hours: Mon – Thurs 9:00 am – 7:30 pm; Friday 9:00 am – 4:30 pm; closed weekends and holidays.

Questions – Contact us at 253.581-1912 — Town’s Official Website – townofsteilacoom.org