Posers, Problems, and Pickles

I’ve long used the technique of visualizing an internet marketing problem and turning it all around in my mind like a holographic image. This lets me find solutions that are unique and unusual. I like visualizing ideas revolved, rotated, spun, turned inside-out and flipped on their heads. I constantly ask myself, “What if?”

I’ve long used the technique of visualizing an internet marketing problem and turning it all around in my mind like a holographic image.

My favorite, youngest sister Deedee, gave me a jar of pickled green beans for Christmas. It was a huge jar. I was up early on New Year’s Day hungry. I could not get the jar opened with my bare hands. Normally, I have an ancient jar lid tool. It expands and contracts the griping size to bite into the jar lid, so I can easily hold the lid and turn it. The device was too small. I could almost taste the spicy and crunchy spears. I could not walk away. I would not be denied.

I have an ancient jar lid tool. It expands and contracts the griping size to bite into the jar lid.

Next I tried something a little different. With a sturdy table knife I tapped around the entire lid hoping to break the seal. The lid still would not budge. We also have a small, flower shaped rubber gripper. It gave me a good purchase on the lid, but the whole jar turned. I stopped and thought about the problem.

We have a small, flower shaped rubber gripper. It gave me a good purchase on the lid, but didn’t help.

I closed my eyes and started to turn the problem over in my mind and “turning over” was the secret to success. I placed the rubber flower on the counter so it gripped the bottom of the jar instead of the top and then I twisted the lid off as the gripper held the jar fast. Soon I was munching and crunching. The green beans were a little spicy but I got used to the heat after the first two dozen.

I closed my eyes and turned the problem over in my mind . . . and “turning over” was the secret to success.