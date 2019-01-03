Pierce Transit to discuss proposal to sell surplus property

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Meeting on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 4:00 PM. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th ST SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to allow public comment on the proposal to declare the following surplus property and to dispose of said property by public sale: fifty-six (56) Chevrolet Express 3500 vans, ten (10) Gillig 40’ diesel buses, six (6) New Flyer 40’ CNG buses, five (5) Ford Escape Hybrids, three (3) Dodge Grand Caravans, one (1) Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck, one (1) Chevrolet Silverado, one (1) Toyota Prius sedan, one (1) Ford E350, and one (1) Ford F350.

A description of the property to be disposed of is available for inspection on the Agency’s website at www.piercetransit.org/documents under the Miscellaneous section.

Registered SHUTTLE customers may obtain specialized transportation to and from the hearing by calling SHUTTLE AT 253-581-8000, press 1, press 2, and then press 1, from one to five days in advance of the hearing. An interpreter for the hearing impaired will be provided upon request with a minimum notice of five days.