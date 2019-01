Meet the new Pierce County State Legislators (Kelly Chambers, 25th LD and Chris Gildon, 25th LD) at the January 12 Lakewood Republican Women luncheon.

Check-in and Social start at 11:00 a.m. The Brunch Buffet and Program begin at 12:00 noon. Cost is $25.00 per person and will be at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club (13204 Country Club Drive S. W., Lakewood, WA 98498).

Please RSVP by January 8, 2019 to Elaine Winter, 253-380-6143 or aprilwinter@msn.com