Lakewood Baseball Club 2019 Registration Open

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

With Christmas decorations packed away, and stores filling their shelves with Valentines and Shamrocks, some turn their attention to Diamonds… Baseball Diamonds that is. Registration is now open for the 29th season of Baseball with Lakewood Baseball Club.

Who is Lakewood Baseball Club?



Lakewood Baseball Club is a nonprofit organization providing area youth AGES 4-16 the opportunity to play the great game of baseball. While we are not affiliated with City of Lakewood Parks and Recreation or Clover Park Schools, we have formed mutually benefiting relationships and use many of their fields.

The Lakewood Baseball Club strives to instill in our youth the belief in good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty and a sense of teamwork so that they may become strong, healthy, well-adjusted members of the community.

It is our mission as volunteer coaches and parents to provide a healthy atmosphere for our players, regardless of ability or experience, in which they can learn the positive aspects of baseball and utilize what they learn, on and off the field.

LBC is affiliated with PONY baseball. The PONY baseball program was created for all players to be able to participate in baseball. We want to Protect Our Nation’s Youth as they grow into young men and women and leaders of tomorrow. PONY is a community-based program for everyone in the family to enjoy.



Our League is divided into age groups:



Shetland Division (4-6)



Pinto Division (8U)



Mustang Division (10U)



Bronco Division (12U)



Pony Division (14U)



Colt Division (16U)

More information regarding age divisions and registration: www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org/sites/lakewoodbaseballclub/home

While Lakewood Baseball Clubs’ teams are co-ed, there has been considerable inquiries regarding the return of Fastpitch. We are currently taking registration for the formation of fastpitch teams.

For kids to be turned into players, we need Coaches to step up to the plate. As a volunteer organization, we are disparately in need of persons that are willing to take on the responsibility of a team. Our goal would be to have a Shetland and Pinto team from each one of our elementary schools. That also means we need a few Coaches for each team… and they do not have to be a parent of a child on the team. Great time for Grandparents, Uncles etc. to return an investment to the community.

Community support is also very important. Lakewood Baseball Club utilizes the baseball fields of Lakewood Parks & Recreation and the Clover Park School District and are not free. Safety equipment and even baseballs are items needed each year. To keep individual registration down to a minimum, community partners and sponsors are greatly needed and appreciated. Feel free to contact us regarding support opportunities at: info@lakewoodbaseballclub.org