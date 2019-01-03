KBTC’s Northwest Now: How progress on land is hurting life in the Puget Sound

The clock is ticking on many of the endangered species that inhabit Puget Sound. The destruction of habitat is a major factor — and that includes cement bulkheads and towering breakwaters made of stone that threaten to turn the sound into a hostile environment for forage fish, salmon and the dwindling number of Orca.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we get out of the studio and into the community to take a closer look at how progress on the land is hurting the life in the waters of Puget Sound.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.