Resolve to have more adventures + live healthier in 2019

Submitted by Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission.

We often overlook how lucky we are to be within reach of activities from mountain to city to sea. Climbing, hiking, triathlons, paddleboard races—opportunities are here year-round!

You can check off your New Year’s resolutions for more adventures and healthier living with outdoor activities like these:

Is this the year you take snowboarding lessons? Crystal Mountain Resort offers lessons for all abilities.

Winter

Snowshoe with a ranger in a guided 2-mile weekend walk at Mount Rainier National Park, late December to March.

Ski or snowboard at Crystal Mountain Resort, the state’s largest ski resort. Lessons, camps and a parents’ program are offered at many ability levels.

Save the date: January 19 is the “No Sun Fun Run” 5k on the Nathan Chapman Trail in Puyallup, taking place regardless of weather.

Spring



Join the Tacoma City Marathon, with a variety of distances planned for May 4-5.

Climb Mount Rainier, the majestic 14,410-foot centerpiece of our skyline. The best time to climb is May to September.

Save the date: May 31 launches SEVENTY48, a challenging sea race for paddlers and rowers. Participants have 48 hours to cover 70 miles from Tacoma to Port Townsend.

Triathlon participants compete with Mount Rainier in the background.

Summer



Test your endurance in the Lakewood SummerFEST Triathlon in July. Swim in American Lake, bike through the Lakewood area and run at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Bike through Tacoma and the South Sound as part of the 200-mile Seattle to Portland cycling event, which will draw thousands of riders July 13-14.

Save the date: Early August arrives with the annual “Unleashed” stair-running event. Participants run up and down the staircases at historic Stadium Bowl in Tacoma. It’s also a fundraiser for an animal welfare organization.

Fall



Enjoy sunny fall days at Chambers Bay Golf Course. New Poa annua putting greens will be completed in March, enhancing the experience at the home of the 2015 U.S. Open.

Hike the trails at Mount Rainier National Park and prepare to see colorful foliage, waterfalls and wildlife before the snow arrives.

Save the date: Dec. 10-15, the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships ride the trails at Fort Steilacoom Park.