Submitted by Steve.

Fireworks are only legal to set off here in Lakewood on July 4. However we have mortars going off at every Seahawks game, all day on New Years, etc. The law is seemingly never enforced, much to the dismay of combat veterans and pets across town.

People have had a chance to use them legally, yet time after time prove they are not responsible enough to follow the law. Maybe they should just be banned outright.