Relive the past and protect the future with Steilacoom Pierce County Library

TACOMA – Learn about storms, Shakespeare and endangered species with Steilacoom Pierce County Library’s Explorations Speakers Series. This free series features monthly talks from Humanities Washington speakers and experts in their fields.

These events are much more than a presentation. They are a trip back in time One speaker will use photos, radio and TV clips to share the stories of those who survived some of the worst weather in history, while another will present information dressed in full period costume. The interactive talks will truly be experiences.

This quarter’s series includes:

Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State

Friday, Jan. 11, 3-4:30 p.m.

Humanities Washington speaker Feliks Banel discusses historic weather and notorious storms in Washington state. Explore how storms revive shared humanity and how frightening weather can bind communities together for protection, to share resources and to commiserate.

From the Streets of Shakespeare to the Court of Elizabeth

Friday, Feb. 8, 3-4:30 p.m.

Learn what life was like in Shakespeare’s time. In this living history program, Tames Alan presents a look into the lives of the working class and the nobility during the Elizabethan era.

Critically Endangered Species in the Pacific Northwest

Friday, March 8, 3-4:30 p.m.

Earthjustice is a nonprofit dedicated to defending the fundamental right to a healthy environment. Staff from the organization’s northwest regional office share valuable information about local endangered species and how to help save them.

All events will be at the Steilacoom High School Library, 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom.

Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.