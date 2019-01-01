New York Artist in Residence at Dance Theatre Northwest From January 3rd

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Richard Philion, Guest Artist from New York, NY, is currently in residence at Dance Theatre Northwest and will be teaching as a Master Teacher in regularly scheduled ballet, jazz, and musical theatre jazz classes for TWO WEEKS beginning Thursday, January 3, 2019.

Richard Philion Guest Artist at Dance Theatre Northwest

Originally from British Columbia, Canada, Richard trained at Canada’s National Ballet School and at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School. He had the opportunity to perform with the National Ballet of Canada numerous times including the world premiere of John Alleyne’s Tristan and Isolde and was one of the first male dancers to achieve his advanced certification in the Cecchetti method of ballet in Western Canada.



Other career highlights have included productions of: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Promises, Promises, Singin’ in the Rain, Sweet Charity, Guys and Dolls, Beauty and the Beast, Jean Ann Ryan Productions, Royal Caribbean Productions, Albany Berkshire Ballet, Sarah Berges Contemporary Dance, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Galan Entertainment’s Tango Buenos Aires and the APEC Summit in Vladivostok, Russia.

Dance Theatre Northwest studios are located at 2811 Bridgeport Way West #24, University Place, WA 98466. Visit www.DTNW.org for more information or call 253-778-6534.



Richard Philion Guest Artist at Dance Theatre Northwest

The Winter Class Session at Dance Theatre Northwest is ongoing from January 3rd and continues year round. Dance Theatre Northwest offers students age 4 through teen and adult of all ages a variety of ongoing classes, training and performance opportunities. Programs range from creative movement to instruction in classical ballet, Pointe, partnering, musical theatre, jazz, tap, dance exercise and Vinyasa Yoga for those of varying abilities and interest levels. Fees for group classes range from $7-16 per classroom hour.

Winter enrollments are currently being accepted and the 2019 winter session begins January 3rd. To register, for directions to the location or any questions, contact Dance Theatre Northwest at (253) 778-6534. Visit their website at www.DTNW.org or email dancetnw@gmail.com.



Richard Philion Guest Artist at Dance Theatre Northwest

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-(C)-3 Non-Profit Organization. Our goal is to provide American contemporary dance performances and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form.