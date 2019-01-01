Dance Theatre Northwest Classes Start Soon

The Winter Class Session at Dance Theatre Northwest is ongoing from January 3rd and continues year round. Dance Theatre Northwest offers students age 4 through teen and adult of all ages a variety of ongoing classes, training and performance opportunities.

Photo Courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest by Katy Levesque

Programs range from creative movement to instruction in classical ballet, Pointe, partnering, musical theatre, jazz, tap, dance exercise and Vinyasa Yoga for those of varying abilities and interest levels. Fees for group classes range from $7-16 per classroom hour. Winter enrollments are currently being accepted and the 2019 winter session begins January 3rd. To register, for directions to the location or any questions, contact Dance Theatre Northwest at (253) 778-6534. Visit their website at www.DTNW.org or email dancetnw@gmail.com and are located at 2811 Bridgeport Way W. Ste. 24, University Place, Washington 98466.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-(C)-3 Non-Profit Organization. Our goal is to provide American contemporary dance performances and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form.