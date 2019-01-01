Benny’s & Joey’s Quiz 005: This Quiz Drones On

Consumer drones are growing in popularity. Drones are being put to use in fun and creative ways both personally and for business. A feature on drones in the October 2018 Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association (TWNA) is the source for this month’s quiz.

Lakewood Police Department Community Service Officer Mike Miller contributed the following thoughts for the October 2018 TWNA newsletter, “What are some laws that apply to someone flying a drone over my yard? Possibly Reckless Endangerment, if they operate it in a negligent manner. A few more questions follow:



Is a drone that flies over my house/property trespassing? No Yes



Can I interfere with a drone flying over my property; Hit it with a broomstick, throw a rock, spray it with a hose, shoot at it, etc? Yes No



Can I keep a drone that lands/crashes in my yard? No Yes

