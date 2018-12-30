St. Frances Cabrini School is hosting a Scholastic Chess Tournament

Submitted by Mrs. Vlad.

The students have been warming up on a chessboard every Monday afterschool. Next Friday on January 4, 2019 at 9:30am they will host their first Scholastic Chess Tournament in Lakewood for grades Kindergarten through Eighth grade. Every student is welcome to join the chess tournament. The entry fee is $20, and you can pay at the door. Doors open at 9:00am.

I’ve been playing for three years and it’s fun. I’m in our school chess club that meets every Monday after school. This is my third year of chess club, so this will be my fifth tournament, said a 11-year-old student named Ethan from St. Frances Cabrini School. I love playing. There are so many ways to win but if somebody makes the wrong move it messes up your whole strategy. After shaking hands, it demonstrates a good sportsmanship and we congratulate each other.



Mr. Roger, a volunteer coach, is teaching the students how to play chess. He coaches the chess club with other parent volunteers and he volunteers at the Tacoma Chess club every Friday. Chess teaches kids about planning, problem solving, and good sportsmanship. It has been shown to increase attention span and it will help them with school and life.



The students are looking forward to play at the Washington Elementary Championship chess tournament on April 27, 2019.