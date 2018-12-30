More HOV ramp closures scheduled before and after New Year’s Day

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will continue efforts to build a new alignment to Interstate 5 at the State Route 16 interchange and have scheduled overnight ramp and lane closures tonight and next week. Signed detours will be provided for the ramp closures.

Wednesday, Jan. 2, and Thursday, Jan. 3

• 11 p.m.

• Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 5 a.m. the following day. Motorists will be detoured via the northbound I-5 collector/distributor and State Route 7.

• South Sprague on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 5 a.m. the following day. Motorists will be detoured via the northbound I-5 collector/distributor and State Route 7.

In addition to the construction closures, WSDOT maintenance crews will replace damaged barrier at South 56th Street next Friday night.

Friday, Jan. 4

• 10 p.m.

• The northbound I-5 collector/distributor at South 56th Street, and the eastbound and westbound South 56th Street on-ramps to northbound I-5, will close through 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Motorists will need to use alternate routes to access northbound I-5 during this time.

Single- and double-lane closures will also occur during overnight hours in both directions of I-5 between South 56th Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.