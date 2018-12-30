The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Hall is closed Jan. 1, 2019

Lakewood services and City Hall will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 in observation of New Year’s Day. City services will resume Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Thank you for your understanding and Happy New Year!

