Caring for Kids Making a Difference

This has been a whirlwind start of the school year! In September we sent out 391 clothing bank orders of new clothes and in October 522. Our volunteers are working every day to fill orders for clothing, school supplies, hygiene products, emergency food and new books. They are amazing!

The holidays were upon us and that added even more to our everyday work. We prepared and served 750 families on December 8th. Over one hundred volunteers showed up to help us with the set up and distribution. The following Saturday, with donations from Caring for Kids, Lakewood Police, and the Lions Club, Springbrook Connection held a Christmas Giveaway helping 425 people. Caring for Kids also served chili and cookies. The Saturday before Christmas is our yearly support of the Springbrook food truck. We bring socks, gloves, color books and other special gifts for everyone. Again we served chili and cookies. Between the two events we purchased and served 24 large cans of chili and 10 boxes of Famous Amos cookies. Eighteen hundred color books and crayons were distributed through local food banks and community service organizations serving kids.

You would think that it ended there. Since December 15th we have received 15 requests from the schools for families who are homeless or really struggling. The last three families we served on Christmas Eve.

Our Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Dinner Auction is February 2nd in the McGavick Center at Clover Park Technical College. Tickets are $40 and are available now. A table of 10 is $400. We are looking for donations of live and silent auction items. This is our big fundraiser, so please help us help our kids in need! Tickets can be ordered by email: carekids@comcast.net or by phone: 253-279-9777.