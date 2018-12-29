The Suburban Times

Sound Transit train, bus schedules for New Year’s holiday

There will be limited Sounder service on New Year’s Eve and no Sounder and limited bus service New Year’s Day. See below for more details.

New Year’s Eve service

  • Limited Sounder service.
  • All ST Express bus services will run on regular weekday schedules.
  • Tacoma Link will run on a regular weekday schedule.
  • Link light rail will run on a regular weekday schedule with late night service.

The last train heading south leaves University of Washington Station at 1:56 a.m.

The last train heading north leaves Angle Lake Station at 1:20 a.m.

New Year’s Day service

  • No Sounder service.
  • All ST Express bus services will run on Sunday schedules.
  • Link light rail and Tacoma Link will run on Sunday schedules.

More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

