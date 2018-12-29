Pre-Register now for the No Sun Fun Run on Jan. 19

We’re making a resolution to get active in 2019. Let’s start off with a fun run (or walk), even if there’s no sun!

Rain, hail, sleet or snow, the “No Sun Fun Run” will take place no matter what weather our South Sound winter provides on January 19 at the Nathan Chapman Memorial Trail, South Hill Puyallup.

Location

The beautifully forested 5K Fun Run starts and finishes at Heritage Recreation Center ball fields, located off 128th Street and 94th Avenue. The route takes runners along the scenic Nathan Chapman Memorial Trail, through South Hill Park, and then back to the finish line. The 5K course is very flat and stroller friendly, while the 1-mile course is perfect for younger children and runners/walkers who are new to the fun run circuit. This run is non-competitive and is chip timed. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Registration

The race starts at 10 a.m. Registration and check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.

The fee is $20/person by Jan. 4 or $30/person race morning. Tech t-shirts are an additional $17/while supplies last. Each participant will receive a numbered race bib, and swag bag.

More information and complete event details are available by visiting the Parks Web site at www.piercecountywa.gov/1256/No-Sun-Fun-Run