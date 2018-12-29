Lakewood Officer’s Charity helps local resident

After taking a police report about someone stealing Lakewood resident Derek Mason’s mobility scooter from in front of his Lake City home on Christmas, a number of our police officers and leadership team got to work finding him a replacement. Through the Lakewood Officer’s Charity, they were able purchase a new mobility scooter and personally deliver it Derek days later.

The quick turnaround meant that Derek was only without his scooter for one day, and was able to have it replaced before he had to return to work Saturday at Home Depot. Derek has cerebral palsy, so the scooter helps him get around the expansive store quickly, he said.

A number of residents and people from across the state also reached out to LPD offering money to buy a new chair for Derek. Thank you to everyone for your generosity, it is greatly appreciated.

Here’s a video of Lakewood Lt. Andy Gildehaus and Officer Timothy Borchardt delivering the scooter with Wheel Chair Haven, the agency that supplied the scooter.