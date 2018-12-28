Steilacoom Administrator Dec. 28 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 15, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall. (Please note, the January 1st meeting has been cancelled.)

Planning Commission – January 14, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – January 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – January 23, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Holiday Closure:

On behalf of the staff, wishing all of you a very Happy New Year. Town offices will be closed on January 1, 2019 and reopen to the public on Wednesday the 2nd at the normal times.

Small Cell Facilities:

The Planning Commission will continue its consideration of small cell wireless facilities at its next meeting on January 14, 2019. Small cells are the next generation of cellular telephone systems. Under a new FCC order, wireless providers will be able to use existing light and utility poles in the right-of-way as supports for the new antennas. The antennas must be no larger than 3 cubic feet, but may have additional equipment boxes of up to 28 cubic feet placed nearby. Additionally, the system will be linked by new fiber optic cable. The FCC order limits the time frame for the Town to issue permits.

The Planning Commission will be working on regulations for later consideration and approval by the Town Council. The meeting will be at 6:30 PM in the Town Hall.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; swept streets and blew sidewalks due to the storm events; and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The contractor concentrated on punch list items throughout the project limits. Physical completion will be awarded once all of the punch list items are completed.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a permanent service in the 2700 block of Tasanee Court; completed end-of-month line amperage readings at various locations throughout Town; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on First Street; cleaned up storm drain at reservoirs and lift stations; performed a water shut-off for the Steilacoom ferry terminal; replaced a meter and setter in the 2600 block of Cincinnati Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew continued work removing leaves and debris from various parks and facilities around Town caused by the various storm events and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Speaker Series:

Storm Warning:

Historic Weather in the Evergreen State

Please join us on Friday, Jan 11, at 3 p.m.

Humanities Washington speaker Feliks Banel discusses historic weather and notorious storms in Washington state. Explore how storms revive shared humanity and how frightening weather can bind communities together for protection, to share resources, and to commiserate. The Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsors these free monthly events with the support and collaboration of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. All programs are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive. We hope to see you there!

Steilacoom Fireside Gallery:

Original oil, watercolor, and mixed media artwork will be on display at the “Steilacoom Fireside Gallery” in January and February, 2019 as part of the Town of Steilacoom Guest Artist Series. Featured artist, Anne Doane, a member of Pacific Gallery Artists, has received awards for her artwork at the Washington State Fair, Lakewood’s ArtsFest and other juried art competitions for her Pacific Northwest landscapes, still life and more. The “Steilacoom Fireside Gallery” is located inside the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St, Steilacoom WA. Gallery Hours: Mon – Thurs 9:00 am – 7:30 pm; Friday 9:00 am – 4:30 pm; closed weekends and holidays.

Model Train Festival at WSHM

Maybe it’s the holiday favorite The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg, or maybe something more, but model trains and Christmas seem to be the perfect pairing. Beginning tomorrow and running through Jan. 1, head over to the Washington State History Museum for its 23rd annual Model Train Festival and enjoy the state’s largest model train layout and photos with Santa. The museum is closed on Dec. 24 and 25.