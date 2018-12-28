St. Frances Cabrini School’s Fifth Graders Donate Homemade Blankets to the Humane Society

Submitted by Principal Ms. Monica Des Jarlais.

When we think of doing well for others, especially at Christmas time, we realized that not only people need a little help, but animals do too. Many animals are left in the cold or taken to the Humane Society, so the fifth grade decided to make their own little blankets to keep the animals warm.



Under the direction of our teachers Vicky Norman and Mary Anne Woodard, they had a great time learning how to do the blankets and then they were taken to the facility. It was a great learning project; some children didn’t know how to tie those little knots. They worked together and most importantly the Knight’s Unite students helped a great cause.