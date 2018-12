The Pierce County Council will hold a special meeting on Wed., Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. to swear-in newly elected Councilmembers Dave Morell, District 1; Marty Campbell, District 5; and re-elected member Derek Young, District 7.

Superior Court Presiding Judge Gary Johnson will administer the Oath of Office.

Council will be voting on the establishment of standing committees at the Jan. 8 Council meeting.

For more information on the Pierce County Council visit piercecountywa.gov/council.