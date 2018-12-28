Collected Home Calls 27th Street Home

Five years ago, Cindy Corier’s plans to open a shop with other artists came to a screeching halt when she was diagnosed with cancer.

But she did not give up. She fought her cancer and last summer, her entrepreneurial dreams finally came true. She opened The Collected Home at 7902 27th St. W., Suite 3. The shop offers antiques and home décor items, but also helps its customers discover how to truly put their own touch on their home decorating efforts. “We are a teaching shop,” Corier says. “We have furniture paint parties, interior design instructional workshops and are planning Pinterest parties.” In 2019, the shop will also showcase the work of a featured artist every month.

A resident of University Place for the last eight years, Corier says she is grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to the community that has supported her through her recent tough times. “I have received many blessings of support and we’ve seen great growth and great opportunities in our first six months,” she says. “I have been told by some of my customers that this shop is a hidden treasure in University Place. I am looking forward to the new year because I believe it has exponential possibilities and will be wonderful.”



The Collected Home is one of the 11 new businesses that held formal ribbon cuttings in University Place in 2018. Although many of those were located in the Village at Chambers Bay, the City’s growing reputation as a dining and retail hub is supporting the growth of new businesses in other areas, including the 27th Street Business District.