Rider the Sounder to Sunday’s Seahawks game

Seattle Seahawks fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Seahawks 1:25 p.m. game Sunday, Dec. 30 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Inbound Sounder trains from the south depart Lakewood at 9:35 and 10:10 a.m., and from Sumner at 10:23 a.m. The first train leaving Lakewood is an express service that stops in South Tacoma, Tacoma and Puyallup before continuing directly to Seattle, where it arrives at King Street Station at 10:42 a.m. The second train departs Sumner at 10:23 a.m. with stops in Auburn, Kent and Tukwila before reaching Seattle at 11:07 a.m. A third train leaves Lakewood at 10:10 a.m. and stops at all south line Sounder stations before arriving at King Street Station at 11:26 a.m.

Returns trains for the south line depart King Street Station 10, 20 and 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 10:20 and 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:19 and 11:44 a.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, Tacoma Link, ST Express, Sounder Seattle-Everett and Sounder Seattle-Tacoma/Lakewood. Rider Alerts provide information about special service to events, schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.

