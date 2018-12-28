A second man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Lakewood nightclub that killed one man and wounded three others.
Read more: 2nd suspect arrested in fatal Lakewood nightclub shooting | The News Tribune
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
A second man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Lakewood nightclub that killed one man and wounded three others.
Read more: 2nd suspect arrested in fatal Lakewood nightclub shooting | The News Tribune
Leave a Reply