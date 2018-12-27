Cocoa with a Cop in Lakewood

This Saturday – December 29 – from 10 am to 12 pm our Lakewood police station will open its doors to the community for our first-ever Cocoa with a Cop event. Police Chief Mike Zaro invited Lakewood children to visit the station, meet him and our officers and get a tour, all while enjoying hot chocolate and donated cake pops from our community partners at Starbucks located nearby on Bridgeport Way.



We are hosting this event after our department saw a huge turnout for our first-ever “Coffee with a Cop” event held a couple months ago. After that event we came up with the idea to host something similar, but this time for our youngest residents.