Utility work in the Stadium District begins in early January

Sound Transit’s contractor will begin the underground utility work on North 1st Street between North Tacoma Avenue and Division Avenue in the Stadium District as early as Jan. 7. The work will consist of digging deep trenches in the street to move or replace existing sewer, stormwater and water lines. This work is anticipated to take approximately four months and could be longer if underground obstructions are discovered. During this time, there will be no street parking on either side of North 1st Street.

What

Underground utility work on North 1st Street in the Stadium District. This includes new or upgraded water and sewer services to properties along this work.

When

Starting as early as Jan. 7, 2019 and lasting four months (through April 2019).

Where

North 1st Street between Tacoma Avenue and Division Avenue. The work will be divided in two sections: Tacoma Avenue to G Street and then G Street to Division Avenue. Crews will start work in the section from Tacoma Avenue to G Street, beginning on the sewer line in front of Stadium Thriftway.

More

North 1st Street will be open to one lane of traffic during construction.

On-street parking will not be available on either side of North 1st Street. The parking lots will remain open.

The work will take place during daytime hours.

Traffic cones and flaggers will direct traffic near the construction zones.

Access to driveways, sidewalks and businesses is maintained, although the access may be different. The crosswalks across 1st Street may be in different locations.

Please be safe walking in this area as some trenches will be 20 feet deep.

Expect construction noise such as asphalt removal and heavy equipment.

Businesses are open during construction.

After the construction work is completed, Tacoma Public Utilities will make the final connections to the utilities and will coordinate any short duration water shutdowns with customers.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.