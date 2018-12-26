TCC Foundation Scholarship, Tuition Waiver Applications Open January 1

Planning to attend Tacoma Community College during the academic year that starts in Fall 2019? Apply for a TCC Foundation Scholarship. The TCC Foundation awards more than $450,000 per year to hundreds of students.
Tuition Waivers for Local High School Students
TCC awards one-year tuition waivers to students from local high schools. Current high school seniors who plan to attend TCC next year are invited to apply online.
What: TCC Foundation Scholarship & Tuition Waiver Application Period
When: Jan. 1 – March 31, 2019
How to Apply: Online
