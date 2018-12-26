Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits coming to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud ring in the new year as we present the Third Show of our Landmark 80th Anniversary Season: “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits.” We are Proud to Present the Northwest Premier of the Off-Broadway Comedy Smash that’s been Turning Broadways Hit Shows Silly for over 25 Years.

The Musical will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be January 11th through February 3rd, 2019 with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, January 17th (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, January 24th (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $30.00 (General Admission), $28.00 (Military & Seniors) and $25.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” will drop you right into the middle of this comedy cavalcade that does to big Broadway musicals what “Weird Al” Yankovic does to pop songs!

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to announce that this production will mark the return of director Alyson Soma, who counts our theatre as one of the first in which she began her theatrical career in the early 90s. It will also feature the Playhouse debut of Music Director Benjamin Bentler and the return of Choreographer Ashley Roy (Green Day’s “American Idiot).

The Production Features an All-Star Roster of Local Actors of All Ages including: Micheal O’Hara, Sharry O’Hare, Tim McFarlan, Ashley Roy, Katheryne Elliott, Dawn Padula and Alexis Dyson.

Dawn Padula

ABOUT THE SHOW: ? “Broadway’s Greatest Shows Turned Silly!”

They’re All Here!! “Chicago,” “Annie,” “Spamalot,” “Hello, Dolly,” “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Rent,” “Cats,” “Hairspray,” “A Chorus Line,” “Mamma Mia,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Wicked!!” The satirical style of “Weird Al” Yankovic meets Broadway in this long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue!

A NORTHWEST PREMIER Presentation!!

Parental Advisory: This Show Contains Some Humor More Suitable for Mature Audiences

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “FORBIDDEN BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.