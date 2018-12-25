SR16 ramp closures continue after Christmas

TACOMA – Due to weather, contractor crews building a new alignment of southbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 16 interchange have additional overnight closures of the eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 scheduled for next week.

The work will take place after the Christmas holiday. During the closures, eastbound SR 16 drivers to northbound I-5 will detour to southbound I-5 to S. 56th Street and back to northbound I-5.

Night work

Wednesday, Dec. 26 and Thursday, Dec. 27

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.



Friday, Dec. 28

11:59 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.



Single- and double-lane closures are also scheduled during overnight hours on both directions of I-5 between South 56th Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

