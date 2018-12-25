Quarters for Kids: McKinney-Vento Holiday Event Successful

Submitted by Quarters for Kids.

Quarters for Kids held a Holiday Fundraiser to help fund the Bethel School District McKinney Vento Fund. This fund helps homeless school children with daily assistance of transportation, to school and food supplies.



Quarters for Kids Holiday Fundraiser, held at Liberty Middle School December 15, 2018, featured speakers from National Speakers Association, Toastmasters International, and the Tokens Improv Troupe.



All participants were treated to Polish hot dogs, chili, salads, and cake while learning about Autism, homeless children in the Bethel School District and Washington State, and enjoyed comedy improv.



Donations were raised during the program. All proceeds from the Holiday Fundraiser were delivered Thursday, December 20th to Bethel School District’s McKinney-Vento Liaison Jaqueline Crowley.



Funds donated through quartersforkids.com are used to help homeless children.