Learn to cook Meat Pie

Have you ever wanted to cook a Meat Pie with Marmite Toast? If so, you’re in luck. The Asia Pacific Cultural Center’s (APCC) year long cooking series starts with a stop in New Zealand.

On January 5 at 11 am, Maringi Lloyd and the APCC New Zealand Team will teach attendees how to cook “a delicious Meat Pie with Marmite Toast. Served with Pavlova with fruit and the famous hot Milo drink.”

Sign up for the Taste of Asia Series at the APCC website. Cost is $20 for APCC members, $25 for non-members. The Asia Pacific Cultural Center is located at 4851 South Tacoma Way.