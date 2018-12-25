CPSD Preparing for Superintendent Search

The Clover Park School District Board of Directors is seeking community input as it selects the district’s next superintendent responsible for leading the district’s work of creating promising futures for the students in the Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord communities.

The McPherson and Jacobson consulting firm will lead the search and help the district identify a highly-qualified superintendent. They will gather input from parents, students, staff, and community groups through meetings and an online survey.

The board expects to select a new superintendent during the 2018-19 school year to start in summer 2019.

More information about the superintendent search process, timeline and input opportunities will be shared in early January.