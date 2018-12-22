Wheeled all-terrain vehicles allowed on select Pierce County roads starting Jan. 1

Wheeled all-terrain vehicles will be allowed on select roads in unincorporated Pierce County starting Jan. 1, 2019.

Pierce County Ordinance No. 2018-59, which allows the use, was passed by the Pierce County Council in September, and approved by Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier in October.

Their use is expected to support economic development, encourage tourism, and enhance recreational opportunities for Pierce County residents.

“We are excited to see this pilot project for street-legal wheeled all-terrain vehicles open up for outdoor enthusiasts, due in large part to the long-term planning efforts of local citizens,” said Councilmember Jim McCune, District 3. “This added transportation venue enhances recreational opportunities for families and friends to enjoy more of the activities Washington State has to offer. If all goes well, we hope to see it expand to other parts of the county.”

Approved routes



Wheeled all-terrain vehicles will be allowed on approximately 52 miles of roadway in East Pierce County. A map of the approved routes is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/watv. Additional roads may be added over time.

Pierce County will provide a brochure featuring the routes to locations throughout Pierce County in early January 2019. Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/watv for a list of locations that have received the brochures.

Licenses required

Vehicles must have both off-road and on-road wheeled all-terrain vehicle licenses to operate in the Pierce County roadway. Visit the Washington State Department of Licensing website for information on these licenses and descriptions of approved vehicles.

Safety first



Motorists must follow the posted speed limit and follow all applicable traffic laws. If a motorist violates a traffic law or operates a wheeled all-terrain vehicle outside the approved routes, they may be cited per RCW 46.09.455.

Motorists should review Pierce County Ordinance No. 2018-59 and RCW 46.09 to learn about applicable local and state laws.

The public is invited to submit feedback on the use of wheeled all-terrain vehicles on Pierce County roads at www.piercecountywa.gov/watv or to pctraffic@piercecountywa.gov.