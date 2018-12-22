St. Frances Cabrini Parish and School Pack over 200 Christmas Food Baskets

Submitted by Saint Frances Cabrini.

Each year, St. Frances Cabrini Parish and School join efforts in preparing food baskets for those in need. The need continues to grow each year. This year over 200 boxes were put together with the help of local business, parishioners, and the children serving over 100 families. The church and the school children donate food items.

SFC also partnered with community organizations. Fred Meyer in University Place was extremely generous, and Franz Bakery donated an enormous number of fresh items. Kevin and Lynn Martin chaired this effort this year. This program teaches the children the value of giving and also teaches the children that there are many people less fortunate in the world. We are so proud of our students for making a difference in the lives of others.

Over 100 Families will receive food boxes for Christmas!